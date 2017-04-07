Jamaica in Partnership with Facebook to Search for Missing Children

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday April 7, 2017 – Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be partnering with social media giant, Facebook, to broadcast Ananda Alerts which are issued when children go missing.

State Minister in the Ministry Floyd Green said a Facebook team will be visiting Jamaica next month for the official launch of the partnership.

“This partnership will enable the broadcast of Ananda Alerts on the pages of all Facebook users in Jamaica, which will ensure that we have a larger pool searching for our children when they go missing,” he explained in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Green informed that the backlog of sexual-offence cases at the Child Development Agency (CDA) has been cleared.

And he said that a planned merger of the CDA and the Office of the Children’s Registry (OCR) aims to “remove the bureaucracy from child protection”.

“The CDA and OCR merger is not a cost-saving measure. The focus will be on efficiency, roles and effectiveness. The motivating factor is to have a child-protection sector which appropriately responds to the needs of our children,” Green pointed out.

He added that in the new dispensation, the Registry functions will be sufficiently protected to guarantee the necessary legal safeguards in child-abuse cases.

