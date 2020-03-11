Jamaica PM Appeals for Calm and Advises Against Panic Buying in Wake of Country’s First Coronavirus Case

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday March 11, 2020 – Prime Minister Andrew Holness is appealing for Jamaicans to stay calm in the wake of the country’s first confirmed case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said while the announcement of the imported case would no doubt raise concern and uncertainty in the minds of the public and concern and fear are natural human reactions, “there is no need for panic, hysteria, panic mongering or spreading misinformation”.

“This will only detract from the efforts of the Government and redirect time and precious resources to correcting false information and resolving unnecessary disputes,” he said.

Holness assured that the Government would provide accurate and verified information in a timely manner on all pertinent matters relating to COVID-19.

Yesterday afternoon, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton revealed that the nation has recorded its first imported case of COVID-19, through a Jamaican woman who returned to the island from England last Wednesday and went to the hospital on Monday with flu symptoms. She tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Prime Minister Holness has assured Jamaicans that the Government is taking the necessary steps to deal with the situation and urged them not to start panicking or engage in panic buying.

He said he has been assured by players in the retail industry that there will be an adequate amount of supplies available and that prices will remain stable.

“Many of you would be seeing videos circulating of panic buying and empty shelves. I want to take this opportunity to say to our Jamaican consumers, that there should be no need for panic buying,” Holness said.

The Prime Minister said that in the current situation where there is a global threat that could disrupt supply chains, retailers and suppliers in the distributive network have a critical role to play in ensuring general stability in the economy.

“It is important that we recognize the critical role that the distributive trade will play in any disruptive crisis that may affect Jamaica, in ensuring that all hotels are stocked, and that our consumers can get access to critical supplies,” he noted.

Meantime, Holness said he has already mobilized the National Disaster Risk Management Council, which comprises agencies and stakeholders in disaster response, and that the Health and Wellness Ministry has outlined various risk scenarios and plans, for which significant budgetary provisions have been made.

“The Government has been very proactive in securing the health of the nation by instituting travel restrictions, quarantine protocols and informing the public,” he said.

“We have also identified and invested in preparing additional spaces for quarantine and isolation. The Ministry of Health has been fully mobilized and our technical and professional experts and technocrats have been sensitized.”

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the country’s medical professionals, public health officials and administrators in managing the situation.

He informed that he has established a protocol to advise the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, of any developments and will convene an ad hoc bi-partisan committee to ensure information-sharing at the political level.

“Government will continue to monitor and manage the situation on an hourly basis and will make decisions for the public’s health and safety as necessary, as we have been doing for the past few weeks,” Holness said.

As it relates to the education system, he pointed out that the Government has made financial provisions for schools to acquire hand sanitation products, and noted that schools will remain open until further notice.

“We are analyzing the potential contagion impact of some large public events and as the situation evolves we will make appropriate decision in favour of the health of the public,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he has also advised all Government officials against undertaking non-essential travel and is imploring Jamaicans to take their health seriously and to adhere to the health precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

These include: maintaining a distance of at least one metre from persons, who are coughing or sneezing; frequent and thorough washing of hands using soap and water or hand sanitizer; covering the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing and then discarding it; and resisting the urge to touch the face.

