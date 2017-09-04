Jamaica PM Declares First Area for Security Forces to Get Special Power

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday September 4, 2017 – A community in a northwestern parish of Jamaica has become the first area in the island where security forces will have special power, including to search places, vehicles or persons with or without a warrant, as authorities try to arrest the island’s spiraling murder rate.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared Mount Salem in St James the first Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in the island, less than two months after the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act – which allows the Prime Minister, on the advice of the National Security Council, to declare a zone of special operation in an area where there is rampant criminality, gang warfare, escalating violence and murder and the threat to the rule of law and public order – took effect.

But he stressed that the power given to the joint forces in the circumstances is not to be arbitrarily used, and assured that measures to prevent abuse of citizens are in the legislation governing the operation of the zones.

Under the Act, an area can remain a zone of special operation for six months. The operations in Mount Salem, which began on September 1, will last for 60 days in the first instance.

Holness said the decision to declare that area the first zone was based on police statistics, which show that the area is a major crime hotspot.

He said both the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) had made a written request for operations in Mount Salem – as required under the legislation.

According to information provided by the police, about 12 gangs are operating in Mount Salem, which has recorded 54 murders since the start of the year. In 2014, there were 46 murders in the area, with the figure increasing to 70 in 2015, and 85 in 2016.

“Mount Salem recommends itself when you look at the murder statistics as one variable,” Prime Minister Holness said.

Noting that the aim will be to dismantle all the gangs in the area and create a safe community, he said the success of the operations will be determined by the reduction in murders, the return of public order, entrenchment of the community-building exercise “and a general determination that the community is now in a state where it can manage its own peace”.

If those objectives are not achieved, Holness pointed out, the law provides for the extension of operations following approval by Parliament.

He said other zones will be declared in short order. And he called on all citizens to fully cooperate, stressing that no community will be allowed to operate as a safe haven for criminals.

“We will establish and restore public order, citizen security, and public safety. We will make Jamaica safe again,” the Prime Minister sought to assure.

