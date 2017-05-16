Jamaica Police Probe Cocaine Shipment on Vessel From Spain

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday May 16, 2017 – Police in Jamaica are investigating the discovery of more than US$500,000 worth of drugs in a ship that arrived in the island from Valencia, Spain last Friday.

The 75.35 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of J$71.63 million (US$551,000) was found in a metal cannister attached to the hull of the ship in Gordon Quay, Port Bustamante, Kingston on Sunday.

The drugs were contained in 58 parcels hidden in the canister.

“No arrest has been made in connection with the seizure,” police said in a statement. “However, detectives have intensified their probe into the matter.”

The seizure was as a result of a joint effort of the Marine Police Division and the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET).

