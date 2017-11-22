Jamaica to Strengthen Efforts to Combat Violent Crime With Help From IDB

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday November 22, 2017 – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$20 million loan to support the Government of Jamaica’s efforts to measurably increase the conviction rate for murders and other violent crimes.

This project aims to help reduce homicides through intensified crime prevention activities as well as to improve the quality and rate of criminal investigations being managed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Key metrics will be the number of murder investigations and the overall murder conviction rate. The project will also fund the training of Jamaica Constabulary Force personnel in the use of technology to combat crime and to improve criminal case management.

Jamaica’s violent crime rate of 223 per 100,000 inhabitants continues to be among the highest in the Americas, and has negatively affected its economic growth prospects.

Between 2010 and 2016, the country averaged over 1,200 murders. Out of this total, just 43 per cent resulted in an arrest and subsequent criminal charges being filed against a suspect. Just 36 individuals (3 per cent) were successfully incarcerated on murder charges each year.

This project will also seek to address the high percentage of female murder victims of domestic abuse and intimate partner violence. During the last five years, 19 per cent of female murders were the result of domestic violence, as compared to 3 per cent of male murders.

“Modernizing the intelligence of the Jamaica Constabulary Force through the use of technology and better surveillance techniques are important to enhancing policing and citizen security in Jamaica,” said Therese Turner-Jones, general manager of the IDB’s Caribbean Country Department.

“A modern, trained police force is fundamental to improving the lives of the people of Jamaica.”

The US$20 million loan is for a 25-year term. The executing agency will be Jamaica’s Ministry of National Security.