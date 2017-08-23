Jamaica Teachers Reject Government’s Pay Hike Offer

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday August 23, 2017 – A smooth start to the new school year in Jamaica is in doubt as the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) snubs Government’s latest wage offer.

On day two of the JTA’s 53rd conference yesterday, the 24,000-strong association unanimously signalled that the offer, which has not been disclosed, was unacceptable.

President Georgia Waugh Richards told reporters the union was frustrated and dismayed with the negotiations.

“Our members are disgruntled. Many of them speak of feeling disrespected. Many of them believe that we are valued much more than was offered, and so, our members at this time would have voted for us to reject this [offer],” she said.

Even before the vote, she served notice that tough times could be ahead as the teachers negotiate a wage package with the Government.

“I can only imagine how turbulent the days ahead may be if we refuse to invest in the nation’s teachers,” Waugh Richards cautioned.

She disclosed that the association had tabled its request for a pay hike since December last year, but the Government never responded until February.

“The process, you would have been told, started on Friday when we were called to begin our talks. We, however, still want to place on record that we are disappointed with the long wait,” Waugh Richards said.

She insisted that teachers deserve a fair hearing and was adamant that the association would not back down from its demands for a better deal.

“The cause of the Jamaican teachers must be represented with haste and urgency. We have been holding strain.”

In a special appeal to the Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid, Waugh reminded him that he was once a member of the JTA and should therefore not turn his back on teachers.

“I know when the teachers hurt, you feel it, for you are one of us,” she said.

