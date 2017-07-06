Authorities Still Verifying Claims from 2015 Contaminated Gas Saga in Jamaica

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday July 6, 2017 – The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) in Jamaica is still trying to verify the almost 400 claims submitted by motorists who were affected by contaminated gasoline in late 2015.

It says it hopes to be done by the end of this month, but it will still be months longer before any compensation is paid out.

Chairman of the commission, Kent Gammon, says a special technical committee established to evaluate the complaints has completed verification of 224, or 58 per cent, of the 382 claims received.

Approximately J$32 million (US$249,923) in compensation is being sought by the CAC, on behalf of affected consumers, from the petroleum marketing companies whose stations were identified as the locations where the contaminated gasoline was sourced.

Gammon said once the committee completes the validation exercise, discussions would resume with the companies, in anticipation of a settlement within a few months.

He noted the petroleum marketing companies’ willingness to settle the matter during several meetings that the CAC held with their representatives, pointing out that they and other stakeholders agreed, in principle, to the amount being sought.

However, Gammon said, verification of the claims was the sticking point, as representatives made anecdotal reference of petroleum being acquired by some motorists from sources other than authorized retail outlets.

He said on completion of the validation exercise, there would be a meeting involving Minister of Industry and Commerce Karl Samuda, petroleum marketing company representatives and other stakeholders.

“We hope to get a resolution at that stage,” the CAC chairman added.

