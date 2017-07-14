Consumer Confidence in Jamaica Still High

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday July 14, 2017 – Jamaican consumers and businesses remain upbeat about the country’s improving economic prospects, though they are worried about the impact of crime and violence.

That’s according to the June Survey of Business and Consumer Confidence.

Pollster Don Anderson rolled out data on Tuesday that showed there was a slight dip in business confidence, but consumer confidence was high, though not reaching levels recorded in 2016.

The survey, which polled 600 persons, revealed that business confidence stood at 137.1 points in the second quarter of 2017, slightly below last quarter’s 139.3 and the all-time high of 144.6 set in the first quarter of 2016.

“The small erosion in the past 18 months does not indicate any significant loss in confidence. Indeed, the most recent survey has found nothing, other than impatience, to prompt firms to lose confidence in the government’s economic policies,” Anderson said.

“Overall, the data suggest that firms continue to view government policies and the national economy as headed in the right direction.”

He stressed this was significant for confidence levels when coupled with the fact that both the Index of Current Economic Conditions and the Expectations Index have been more favourable over the past six quarters than any other time during the past 17 years.

According to Anderson, more than half of the businesses were, however, uncomfortable with crime and violence, citing the problem as a “critical concern.”

“Businesses say the largest deterrent is crime and violence. I am not saying that there is a correlation yet, but it could be the reason for the fall,” the pollster said.

Nevertheless, this worry failed to dampen their plans to invest in new plant and equipment.

Meanwhile, a record number of consumers is satisfied with the country’s economic improvements.

Consumer confidence rose to 149.3 points from 138.7 points in March, but is down from 155.6 points in the second quarter of 2016.

Anderson noted that Jamaicans are particularly pleased with the availability of jobs, with most describing current opportunities as “adequate or plentiful.”

