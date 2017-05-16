Emergency Systems Activated As Heavy Rains Flood Parts of Jamaica

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday May 16, 2017 – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has ordered that all national emergency systems in the country, be activated as heavy rainfall causes extensive flooding in sections of the island.

All the agencies, including the National Works Agency (NWA) and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), have been instructed to mobilize their resources to deal with the impact of the extraordinary rain event and to support residents who may need assistance in flooded areas.

Extensive flooding has so far been reported in the parishes of St. Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St. Thomas and St. Ann.



Prime Minister Holness has also urged persons to be on high alert as the rain is expected to continue throughout the day.

The island remains under a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas. Residents in low-lying areas are therefore advised to be ready to move quickly to higher ground in the event of rising waters.

In light of the severe weather conditions, a meeting of Parliament was called off today and all schools were ordered closed, except those in Westmoreland, Hanover and St James.

Education Minister Ruel Reid said only students sitting Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams should turn up at schools that have been ordered closed.

