Excellence Oyster Bay Set For June 2018 Opening in Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Saturday August 5, 2017, 2017 – The highly anticipated adults-only Excellence resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica is now ready to take bookings in preparation for a June 1, 2018 opening.

The first of its kind in Jamaica, the Victorian-style Excellence Oyster Bay stretches over two miles of the island’s most pristine powder sand beaches, and, according to the developers, sets a new standard for all-inclusive luxury and romantic travel.

“This is a project of great excitement for us as it is both a proof of evolution to deliver the best Excellence product to date, and our first foray outside of the Dominican Republic and Mexico,” said Excellence Group’s VP Sales & Marketing, Domingo Aznar .

“With Excellence Oyster Bay, we raise the standards to offer a whole new all-inclusive luxury experience for adults, and we are confident that Jamaica is the perfect choice for it.”

The 315-suite resort, built on a private peninsula, features eight world-class restaurants, nine bars, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, two beachfront swimming pools, a chill-out lounge with rooftop pool, the exclusive Excellence Club, and the brand’s famous Miilé Spa.

The resort will also boast offerings including suites with private pools or rooftop terraces. The oceanfront beach houses are the latest luxury concept developed exclusively for Excellence Oyster Bay.

