Falmouth Poised to Become a Model Regional Cruise Port

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Saturday October 28, 2017 – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the Port of Falmouth in Trelawny is poised to become a model regional cruise shipping destination.

To date, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) has spent approximately JAM$190 million (US$1.5 million) to undertake projects in the town, inclusive of renovation of the Falmouth Court House and the renowned Water Square business district.

“We are also working in collaboration with local stakeholders and Government agencies (and) are relocating vendors to more strategic locations, painting buildings, taking the mentally ill and homeless off the streets, establishing visitor centres, and increasing the number of district constables in the town to help keep crime in check,” Bartlett said.

He said not only does the port have the potential to be one of the finest cruise shipping destinations globally, “but the town will also be a place where visitors will want to travel miles to see.”

“When we are through with the development plans for Falmouth, it will be the undisputed pearl of the Caribbean. We have taken note of the concerns of visitors that when they exit the port there has not been much to see on the outside. All that will change when the $1.1 billion worth of (additional) projects start to kick in,” the Minister said.

“We are all aware of the important role that cruise shipping plays and also the contribution Falmouth is making to the cruise sector. What we are doing is to build out the town and port infrastructure as well as the visitor experience so that when the cruise ships dock, there is good reason for visitors to disembark,” he added.

Bartlett said the Falmouth Port continues to lead the way with cruise passenger arrivals, which totalled 48,910 in August, representing a 5.4 per cent increase.

