Jamaica and Cruise Lines Agree on Protocol to Deal with Calls as Coronavirus Concerns Remain

The MSC Meraviglia was turned away late last month after a crew member was found to have flu symptoms.

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday March 10, 2020 – Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton say the world’s major cruise lines have committed to working closely with the government regarding stringent health protocols for visiting ships, in wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that is spreading across the globe and putting a damper on international travel.

This commitment follows a crucial meeting last week with the executives of MSC and Carnival Cruise Lines.

The discussions had come after Jamaica turned away cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers over COVID-19 fears.

“All parties are fully committed to putting people and their well-being first and we have committed to ensure that the sector can effectively help to mitigate against the spread of the Coronavirus,” Bartlett and Tufton reported.

“Health security remains a critical part of destination assurance so I am pleased about the outcome of this meeting which forms part of our effort to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus,” the Tourism Minister added.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacqueline Bisasor-McKenzie, who was among the other officials attending the meeting with representatives of the cruise lines, outlined the health protocols which, after rigorous discussions with the cruise lines, were accepted.

The protocols are:

1. Copy of the Medical Logs since the start of the voyage. Jamaica requests that travel history, temperatures and the presence or absence of respiratory symptoms be recorded and submitted for review.

2. Travel History for all persons in the Medical log. Any person who has a fever and/or respiratory symptoms who has been in a country where there is transmission of COVID-19 should be immediately isolated and close contacts quarantined (refer to the WHO document on Management of Public Health risks on ships).

3. Temperature log of all persons, including within the last 24 hours prior to arrival, traveling from the countries with travel restrictions within the past fourteen (14) days. Jamaica recommends that persons with a travel history to countries with transmission of COVID-19 be monitored on board as if in home/self-quarantine.

4. Updated Maritime Declaration of Health within four (4) hours of the ship’s arrival.

The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee has declared COVID-19 a global health emergency, given the rise in new cases outside China.

As of yesterday, there were 109,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,809 deaths.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)