Jamaica Getting New Police Chief

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday April 11, 2017 – A new top cop will be appointed in Jamaica in a week’s time.

George Quallo, a 40-year-police veteran, is due to take over the helm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on April 18, replacing Dr Carl Williams who went on pre-retirement leave in January.

Quallo, a first-time applicant for the post, said many residents have already pledged their support.

“I’ve received numerous calls from within and outside of the JCF expressing their full support and that is telling me that we will have this crime under control,” he said.

“This is a grand opportunity for all well-thinking Jamaicans to come on board and fight this monster called crime….Work with us,” the incoming commissioner appealed further.

The Ministry of National Security said Quallo had demonstrated the ability to lead the JCF at an important point of transformation, strengthening relationships with the other bodies that make up the island’s security architecture.

He will also have a tough task of arresting the country’s crime problem with some 1,350 people killed last year alone, an increase from the previous two years.

Quallo joined the JCF in 1976 and has held numerous posts since.

He led restructuring of the Manchester Police Division, using community policing principles as the major policing strategy resulting in a large reduction in all crime categories.

He has also been crediting for leading the rebuilding of the JCF Armoury and implementing rigorous internal controls and strengthening accountability for firearms within the force.

In 2010, he became Assistant Commissioner of Police and subsequently led Police Area Four between March 2012 and December 2015 during which there were three successive years of reduction in murders and major crimes.

He was promoted to the post of Deputy Commissioner in November 2015, and the following year was put in charge of Territorial Operations Portfolio.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)