Jamaica Government Assessing Damage from Days of Flooding

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday May 17, 2017 – Government is assessing the full impact of the heavy rains that have been affecting the island since last weekend.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says in the meantime, however, J$175 million (US$550,000) was yesterday made available to municipal corporations to be spent in the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, Portland, St. Elizabeth, St. Thomas and Westmoreland.

He was speaking at a press briefing to update the nation on action being taken by the Government to deal with the impact of the heavy rains lashing the island.

Since Saturday afternoon, the island has been experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, which has severely impacted the parishes of St. Elizabeth, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, Westmoreland, St. Mary, Portland and St. Ann.

This has caused severe infrastructural and agricultural damage, dislocation, and is a major inconvenience, especially for students who are sitting exit secondary exams.

McKenzie said the Jamaica Fire Brigade has worked closely with the Jamaica Defence Force in rescuing more than 30 persons.

He added that the Government is working closely with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to ensure that they “provide the necessary relief assistance to persons who have been affected by the inclement weather”.

Eleven shelters were activated in the parishes of Clarendon and St. Catherine. In addition, the office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has activated the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

All parish Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) were activated and all parish representatives have been mobilized to attend their respective EOCs.

For his part, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, said he is thankful that there have been no reports of loss of life so far.

He urged all Jamaicans to exercise the utmost caution “whether you are in your homes or on our roads, particularly in flood-prone areas, as we brace for at least two more days of inclement weather”.

Dr. Chang said that although the situation is fluid, it is evident that the impact of the current rainfall is quite severe.

He said the Government will on Friday seek to do a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the rainfall.

“We are currently on the road assessing what is happening, and the National Works Agency (NWA) will take steps to ensure that there is complete access to the various communities,” he said.

He noted that Clarendon, by all indications, has been the hardest hit, with the NWA reporting extensive flooding in the south of the parish. There were two massive landslides in the parish of St. Andrew and in the eastern parish of St. Thomas, some major roadways were flooded.

