No Charge For 11-Year-Old Jamaican Child Who Killed Older Boy

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday April 6, 2016 – There will be no criminal charge laid against the 11-year-old boy who fatally chopped a 14-year-old boy in Jamaica earlier this week.

But a psychiatric evaluation will be done to determine the most suitable intervention for the pre-teen, State Minister for Youth Floyd Green said.

Under Jamaica’s Child Care and Protection Act, a child below the age of 12 years cannot be charged with a criminal offence.

Green said a team from the Child Development Agency (CDA) will conduct the psychiatric evaluation and the boy will be “brought before the court and placed at one of our places of safety”.

Orane Johnson was allegedly chopped to death by the 11-year-old boy after the two had a verbal altercation on Monday evening.

The boys – said to be friends – were in their neighbourhood in Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny when they had a heated argument which escalated into a fight. The younger boy left and returned with a machete and hit Johnson multiple times in the head, almost severing it.

Green said a team from the CDA would provide grief counseling to the affected families as well as children at the Albert Town High School which Johnson attended.

The Government has also committed to assisting the family with funeral expenses, and “will provide further support as needed”, the minister said.

