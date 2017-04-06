Pricesmart Considering Second Store in Jamaica

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday April 6, 2017 – Business has been booming for Pricesmart Jamaica and officials are now mulling over the establishment of a second club.

The American warehouse chain which operates at Red Hills Road in the capital, Kingston, is reporting whopping annual sales of US$94 million, which the company said doubled its original profit target.

Senior Vice President of Pricesmart Legal Affairs for the Caribbean and Latin America, Ernesto Grijalva told the Jamaica Observer during the recent Amcham Trade and Investment Breakfast Forum, that it’s hard to ignore the growth, particularly evident in the long lines at the store.

Grijavla is holding the details close to his chest, but he admitted that the search is on for a second location at the right price.

“People ask ‘Are you going to open another one?’. We have been looking for a while and it is possible and we hope to,” he said.

Pricesmart, headquartered in San Diego, California, currently has its operation spread across the Caribbean region as well as a membership club in El Salvador. The corporation employs more than 8,000 individuals globally.

Grijavla also signalled that the company was prepared to put more Jamaican produce on its shelves, as he acknowledged that Pricesmart still imports the bulk of its produce.

“If we can find quality products that meet the standards we want at a good price, yes, absolutely, we would prefer to buy it here. It would be better for us since our job is to get the lowest price possible to pass on to the consumer,” he said.

