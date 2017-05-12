Sandals Resorts Silent on Reports of a Possible Sale

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday May 12, 2017 – Officials at Jamaican hotel chain Sandals Resorts International (SRI) are staying clear of media reports that founder Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart is exploring selling the renowned company.

On Wednesday, Reuters carried an exclusive report claiming that SRI has hired investment bank Deutsche Bank AG to explore several options, including selling a majority stake in the more than three-decade-old resort group.

Sources, Reuters identified “as people familiar with the matter” said there was no certainty the move would result in any deal.

Pressed for a response to the report, SRI issued a one-paragraph statement that neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

“Sandals Resorts International is exploring options to accelerate the company’s long-term growth and development plans. This is not new. Meanwhile, it’s business as usual,” it said in the statement sent to the Jamaica Gleaner.

Sandals Resorts comprises 24 properties spread across the Caribbean, including in Antigua, St Lucia, Barbados, The Bahamas, and its home market of Jamaica.

Hotel magnate Stewart founded the hotel company 36 years ago. It operates five brands, including Sandals and Beaches.

Reuters estimated that Sandals could be worth well over US$1 billion.

