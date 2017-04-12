Jamaican Children Turning Up At Hospital After Accidental Ganja Ingestion

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday April 12, 2017 – Jamaican health authorities are sounding an alarm about the reckless use of ganja by some adults, since the decriminalization of a small amount of the drug two years ago.

And it appears children are suffering the ill effects, the Jamaica Gleaner has reported.

According to authorities, babies are turning up at the island’s hospitals with high levels of marijuana in their blood streams.

Dr Tracy Evans-Gilbert, consultant paediatrician at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, charged that adults are leaving ganja around the house and young children are ingesting the substance. She reported that at least one child was left comatose.

“I have babies who are accidentally picking up stuff and eating it because people are careless,” Dr Evans-Gilbert lamented.

The children’s doctor related that she uncovered the first case three months after Parliament gave the nod in February 2015, for possession of up to two ounces of marijuana to be legal.

“First of all, there were four children. Three of the children under two years and one was four years. The kids came in drowsy. One was in a very bad shape. One mother said she couldn’t wake her child, completely unaware that the child had picked up something off the ground.

“Investigations revealed that there were individuals in the house who smoked but no one saw any connection between the condition of the children and the smokers in the house,” explained Evans-Gilbert.

Efforts to arrive at a diagnosis for the comatose child first included CT-scan, lumbar puncture, blood tests, which returned results with no cause for worry.

Evans-Gilbert said that on a hunch, the child’s urine samples were tested for toxins, and it came back positive for marijuana.

“I was shocked out of my brains. The residents asked me how I knew and I told them I didn’t. Subsequently, when the other cases came in, the residents had that experience, so having done everything else, they also tested for toxins, and lo and behold, that turned out to be marijuana,” the doctor added.

Dr Evans-Gilbert related another incident in which a child ingested raw tobacco, known as ‘grabba’ locally and used by smokers to blend with the ganja to smoke.

“So everybody who is pushing for the decriminalization of ganja needs to do it safely. You can’t be nonchalant about it, because these are the casualties – the babies,” she warned.

Dr Evans-Gilbert also recounted an instance where a child accidentally ate a ganja cookie.

“That was the worst case. He came in completely comatose, pulse rate falling; he had to be resuscitated,” she said.

Fortunately, the child recovered in 24 hours, but Evans-Gilbert said she was led to write a paper on the phenomenon, which examined other places in the world where cannabis is decriminalized and where children were shown to be ingesting it.

“I found out that in [United States] where it is decriminalized, there is a 30 per cent increase in calls to the poison control centre. The increase in calls was three times the national average as against states where it wasn’t decriminalized. The important message that I have is that having seen what happens elsewhere, let us see what kind of public-health issues they face and let us mitigate against it. Roll it out safely, that’s my message,” said the consultant paediatrician.

“I am not saying it (ganja) is not a good drug for medical purposes, but it must be done carefully.”

