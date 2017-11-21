Jamaican Dancehall Artiste and Son Found Guilty of Murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday November 21, 2017 – Dancehall artiste Ninja Man, his son and another man were yesterday convicted of a 2009 murder, and will know by the middle of next month how long they will spend behind bars for their crime.

After a five-week trial, the artiste, whose real name is Desmond Ballentine; his son, Jahneil; and a third man, Dennis Clayton were found guilty of killing Ricardo ‘Ricky Trooper’ Johnson.

The verdict was delivered by a jury that deliberated for just over three hours.

Ninja Man was also convicted of a separate charge of shooting with intent, but his co-accused were found not guilty on that count.

“A suh it go man,” the Jamaica Gleaner quoted the 51-year-old artiste as saying when he and his co-accused were led away from the court. “Don’t worry yuhself, Jamaica. I’ll be back.”

Sentencing has been set for December 15, and the three face the possibility of life in prison.

Johnson was killed on March 16, 2009.

According to the evidence, the day before his death, he was sweeping his yard, in the company of a friend, when a motor car carrying three men pulled up. There was an argument between Johnson’s friend and the men but they eventually left. However, the trio returned the following day and opened fire, fatally shooting Johnson.

Ninja Man, his son and Clayton were charged that same year of the murder.