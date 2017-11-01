More Jamaican Lottery Scammers Plead Guilty in US Court

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NORTH DAKOTA, United States, Wednesday November 1, 2017 – Four more Jamaicans have thrown in the towel in the US courts, pleading guilty to their involvement in a lottery scam that bilked at least 90 Americans out of more than US$5.7 million.

Dario Palmer, Alrick McLeod and Kazrae Gray all pleaded guilty to conspiracy under deals with federal prosecutors, while Kimberly Hudson signed a deal and is scheduled to plead guilty on November 20. No sentencing date has been set as yet.

Their guilty pleas bring to 10 the number of defendants who have admitted to the crime. Another accused is negotiating terms of a deal, according to the Associated Press.

In return for the guilty pleas, the government is dropping fraud and money laundering counts.

The suspects are accused of calling victims about bogus lottery winnings, persuading them to send advance fees to receive the purported winnings, then keeping the money without paying out anything to the victims.

The latest four to plead guilty were among eight Jamaicans who were extradited from Jamaica to North Dakota to face the lottery fraud charges.

The charges allege the scam bilked mostly elderly US residents.

