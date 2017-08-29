Jamaican Muslim Cleric Facing Extradition to US For Allegedly Recruiting Fighters for ISIS

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday August 29, 2017 – A Jamaican Muslim cleric made his first appearance in court yesterday, as United States authorities move to get him extradited to face charges for his alleged involvement in the recruitment of fighters for terrorist group ISIS.

Trevor William Forrest, also known as Shaikh Abdullah Faisal or Shaikh Faisal, was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court. He returns on September 11 for a possible bail application hearing.

The Muslim leader, who was previously convicted in the United Kingdom of crimes related to inciting murder and using racially charged, hateful rhetoric in furtherance of terrorist ideologies, was arrested on an extradition warrant last Friday.

That was the same day he was indicted in a New York State Supreme Court for soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism in the first degree, following a yearlong investigation by the New York Police Department (NYPD) Intelligence Bureau and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s Counter Terrorism Programme.

According to US prosecutors, the 53-year-old used his public profile and personal network to recruit and provide support to those seeking to commit acts of violence and terrorism against others. They alleged he used his influence and direction to groom and inspire terrorists who have bombed trains, attempted to blow up airliners and attack Americans in the US and abroad.

“Shaikh Faisal has dedicated his life to terror recruitment. Through his lectures, website, and videos, he incites untold numbers of people around the world to take up the cause of jihad,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

“As is alleged in this case, he provided material support to the Islamic State by facilitating the passage of a self-described ISIS sympathizer from New York to Syria. A charismatic leader, the defendant’s rhetoric has been cited by several convicted or suspected terrorists in New York, London, and beyond. As charged in today’s indictment, the defendant also served as the fulcrum of a recruitment effort that encouraged individuals to carry out acts of terrorism in the name of the Islamic State and connected them with other radical supporters who were willing—or already in the process—of doing the same in countries around the world.”

According to the indictment and documents filed in court, beginning in December 2016, Faisal and an undercover NYPD officer based in New York began communicating while he was living in Jamaica.

During their conversations, which occurred over email, text messages, and video chats, Faisal encouraged the undercover officer to view his lectures online and began sending propagandist reports from an official ISIS news outlet.

After their initial exchanges, Faisal offered to help the undercover officer leave the US and travel to the Middle East to support foreign fighters abroad. He also offered to connect the officer with contacts, cautioning the individual to be circumspect about explicit references to the plan, employ coded language, and use an encrypted chat tool while communicating with him (Faisal) and his associates.

In a subsequent conversation, the undercover officer informed Faisal that they were certified to perform first aid and CPR and reiterated their desire to go overseas to provide aid to foreign fighters in the Middle East. Faisal then suggested that the undercover officer enter into a marriage with someone in ISIS to enable travel abroad, and offered to broker the arrangement.

Members of the NYPD Intelligence Bureau, along with the undercover officer, then traveled to the Middle East. Faisal provided the officer with contact information for an individual based in Raqqa, Syria. Earlier this year, that individual contacted the undercover officer and began collecting information about the officer’s location and whereabouts in order to facilitate entry into ISIS.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)