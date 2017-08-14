Jamaican Parliamentary Dies Suddenly

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday August 14, 2017 – Jamaica’s opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is in shock over the death of one of its Parliamentarians this morning.

Representative for St Mary South East, Dr Winston Green, died shortly after 5 a.m. after collapsing at his home.

The PNP issued a statement in which it said that Jamaica had lost “a great son”.

“Dr Green committed his life professionally and politically to serving the Jamaican people. He was a dedicated servant of the people and a man faithful to his commitment to his family, his profession, his constituents and his party,” PNP leader Dr Peter Phillips said.

Dr Green has represented the constituency of St Mary South East since the February 2016 general election.

Initially, the Jamaica Labour Party’s Norman Dunn was declared the winner. But Dr Green eventually won the seat by five votes after a magisterial recount.

