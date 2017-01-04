Jamaican Pastor Accused of Having Sex With Minor

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday January 4, 2017 – A 64-year-old pastor is expected to appear in court today charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl last month.

Rupert Clarke, of the Nazareth Moravian Church in Manchester, was arrested last Wednesday night after allegedly being caught having sex with the minor, and police say he is being investigated for other similar offences.

A police patrol had observed a parked car in a community in the … parish of St Elizabeth and when they investigated, they allegedly found the pastor in a compromising position with the child. He was arrested.

The Jamaica Gleaner reported that on Sunday at Clarke’s church, members of the congregation cried and prayed as their pastor remained in police custody.

It quoted Bishop Devon Anglin as saying that the entire church fraternity had been rocked by the allegations.

He urged church members, however, to pray for all the parties and families involved in the “the saga”, the newspaper reported.

