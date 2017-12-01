Jamaican Pastor Admits to Sexual Relations With Underage Girls

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday December 1, 2017 – A Moravian pastor in Jamaica will know in March next year what punishment he will face for having sex with two girls, both minors, after he admitted to committing the acts.

Reverend Rupert Clarke pleaded guilty to two counts of having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old was arrested on December 28, 2016, when police found him in his car with one of the girls in a “compromising position”. It was subsequently discovered that he had also had a sexual relationship with that girl’s sister when she was under the consent age of 16.

Clarke, who had initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea at what was just supposed to be a ruling on the prosecution’s application to have his matter transferred to another court.

The pastor who once led the congregation at Nazareth Moravian Church in Manchester continues on bail pending his return to court on March 8, 2018 for sentencing.