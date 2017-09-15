Jamaican Supercentenarian Caught up In Family Feud

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday September 15, 2017 – Jamaican supercentenarian, 117-year-old Violent Moss Browne has been “kidnapped” by members of her family as a feud escalates over her care and treatment.

According to relatives who care for Browne at her Duanvale, Trelawny home, she was taken to hospital for a medical appointment on Saturday but has not been seen since.

Christo Davis, Moss Brown’s grandson, told the Jamaica Gleaner that a woman he identified as Karen Samuel took the matriarch last weekend but has refused to bring her home.

“Karen Samuels told me she was instructed by Barry Russell (Moss Brown’s son) to take her to the hospital to get her hydrated,” he said. “She (Samuels) did not take her back, and we, who have been here with her all these years, have no idea where she is now.”

Samuels subsequently confirmed that she was instructed by Russell to remove Brown from her home and not to reveal her whereabouts to anyone.

Russell, who lives in Miami, later told the newspaper that he was not pleased with the treatment his mother was receiving at home and he accused her grandchildren, with whom she lived, of being greedy and uncaring.

“I made the decision to move my mother because her greedy grandchildren were not taking good care of her,” said Russell. “I am not going to reveal her whereabouts to them . . . . She is alive and well.”

However, granddaughter Lelieth Palmer, the daughter of Moss Brown’s son, Harland Fairweather, who was the world’s oldest person with a living parent prior to his death earlier this year, told the Jamaica Gleaner that since her father died, there had been a family dispute as to who should care for Moss Brown.

“She was removed because of this dispute,” Palmer said.

The decision to remove Moss Brown from her Duanvale home has also not gone down well with other members of the community and her church family, who view her as a community icon.

Joy Leach and Morris Palmer, two justices of the peace in the community who would regularly visit with Aunt V as she was affectionately called, are distraught by her removal and are worried about her well-being.

“We are concerned because we don’t believe she is happy,” said Leach.

“Aunt V is accustomed to having regular visits from the pastor and members of her Baptist Church. She is now with strangers who she knows nothing about.”

Palmer is also concerned that her grandmother will miss an appointment with representatives from The Guinness Book of World Records, who are slated to visit her at her Duanvale home. (Adapted from Jamaica Gleaner)

