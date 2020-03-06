Jamaica’s Top Cop Says States of Emergency Helping to Erode Gang Influence in Communities

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday March 6, 2020 – Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says implementation of the states of public emergency (SOE) is creating space for the police to erode the influence of gangs in hotspot communities.

Citing the example of Salt Spring in St. James, he noted that the community, which was once the base for a violent gang, has been transformed and members of the security force can now move freely throughout the area.

The top cop said that through a process of engagement and social interventions involving various stakeholders, the relationship between the residents and the police has significantly improved.

“Nowadays, you have police officers travelling in their private cars, in uniforms and people are waving at them; that’s the change in Salt Spring. We are using the State of Public Emergency to do a series of normal law-enforcement activities to create the change and engagement with communities,” he added.

Commissioner Anderson was speaking at a forum organized by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI), dubbed ‘Guns Out, the Splintering of Jamaica’s Violent Gangs’, at which CaPRI’s report on the Transforming Citizen Security a Yaad (CSAY) project was released.

The two-year crime-focused project was undertaken through support from the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) and involved partnership with the Ministry of National Security.

It covered areas such as police reform, anti-violence interventions and the relationship between scamming, gangs, and violence.

CaPRI is a not-for-profit, public policy think tank, dedicated to the production and dissemination of impartial, evidence-based knowledge to inform economic, governance, sustainable and social policy decision-making in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

It has a mission to provide quality research in an accessible manner to policymakers, their constituents and the public to inform constructive debate around critical social, economic and developmental issues facing the region.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)