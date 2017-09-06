Jose Close to Hurricane Strength and Forecast to Affect Same Islands As Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday September 6, 2017 – Even before the islands impacted by Category 5 Hurricane Irma can recover from that pounding, they are now extremely like to have a Hurricane Jose to deal with.

Tropical Storm Jose, carrying maximum sustained winds near 65 miles per hour, is forecast to become a hurricane two days earlier than expected, and looks set to pass through the Leeward Islands this weekend.

In its 11 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said continued gradual strengthening is forecast and Jose is expected to become a hurricane by later today.

Jose was about 1,135 miles east of the Lesser Antilles at the time, and moving towards the west northwest at 17 miles per hour.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose,” the NHC said.

