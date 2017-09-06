Jose Now A Hurricane And It’s Staying on a Path to the Leeward Islands

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday September 6, 2017 – Jose has now quickly intensified into a hurricane, carrying maximum sustained winds near 75 miles per hour and staying on a path similar to the devastating Hurricane Irma.

And forecasters have advised interest in the Leeward Islands to monitor its progress.

At 5 p.m., Hurricane Jose was 1,040 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and heading in the direction of west northwest at 16 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said that general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Jose could be near major hurricane strength on Friday, just before it reaches the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

