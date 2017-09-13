Jose Still A Hurricane As it Moves Between The Bahamas and Bermuda

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday September 13, 2017 – Jose remains at hurricane strength despite forecasters expectations that by now it would have weakened to a tropical storm.

In its 11 a.m. update on the system, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said Jose was still at Category 1 intensity, carrying maximum sustained winds near 75 miles per hour.

It remains a safe distance from causing any threat to the Caribbean, however.

Jose was about 510 miles east northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and about 470 miles south of Bermuda, moving towards the southeast at 7 miles per hour.

“It is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next couple of days, moving west-northwestward by late Thursday,” the NHC said. “Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.”

