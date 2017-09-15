Jose at Tropical Storm Status But Forecast to Become A Hurricane Again

FLORIDA, United States, Friday September 15, 2017 – Jose weakened to a tropical storm yesterday, but forecasters expect it to regain intensity and return to hurricane status again by weekend.

And even though it remains far from any direct impact on the Caribbean, swells generated by the storm are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.

The southeast coast of the United States is also being affected by the swells which forecasters say will spread northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast of the US during the next few days.

At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Jose was located about 360 miles northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and 485 miles south southwest of Bermuda and moving towards the west northwest at 8 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were at 70 miles per hour with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said in its 5 a.m. bulletin that some strengthening was forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose could become a hurricane later today. At 11 a.m., it said an

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft was en route to obtain a better wind speed estimate.

Jose, which had reached Category 4 status and had threatened to follow in the same path as the destructive Category 5 Irma, changed direction last weekend and saved islands in the northern Caribbean devastated by the previous hurricane just days before, another direct hit.

