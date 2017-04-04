At Just 11 Years Old, A Jamaican Boy Is An Alleged Killer

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday April 4, 2017 – An 11-year-old boy is now in police custody in Jamaica after fatally chopping his 14-year-old schoolmate and friend in the head yesterday.

Police and family members found him last night, hours after he went on the run following the death of Orane Johnson. The teenager died on the spot after being chopped with a machete sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

According to police, the boys – said to be friends – were in their neighbourhood in Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny when they had a heated argument which escalated into a fight. At some point, the weapon was brought into play and Johnson was hit in the head.

Residents of the rural community, who said they were shocked by what had happened, provided the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper with more details.

They said the younger boy, who turns 12 later this month, left the scene after the verbal altercation and returned with a machete. According to them, he chopped Johnson several times about the head and one of those chops almost severed the teenager’s head.

The attacker then fled the scene, but was reportedly found hiding in some bushes later in the night.

He is being questioned by police.

