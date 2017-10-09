Largest Hotel on St Vincent’s Mainland to Reopen Just Over A Year After Controversial Closure

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Monday October 9, 2017 – After closing its doors at the height of controversy in December last year, Buccament Bay Resort in St Vincent and the Grenadines, could be back in business in early 2018.

The revelation has come from Minister of Tourism Ces McKie, who was pressed by Opposition Leader Godwin Friday for details on the future of the luxury property when Parliament convened last Friday.

“We have been advised the doors should be reopened and operations should commence early 2018,” Mckie told the House.

Last December, the six-year-old all-inclusive resort abruptly shut down after its electricity was disconnected. The St Vincent Electricity Company had cut power to the property because of a massive electricity bill said to be more than EC$1 million (US$370,370).

The action came at the height of weeks of protests by disgruntled workers. The workers walked off the job on December 2, 2016 after receiving no pay for three months.

Guests had also publicly complained that service had deteriorated.

Following the closure of the resort, David Ames, A British-born businessman who was managing the property fled Kingstown as the Government brought tax evasion charges against him.

The High Court subsequently appointed accountant Brian Glasgow as the proposal trustee for Harlequin Property Limited, owners of the resort.

Minister McKie revealed that the property remains in the hands of the trustee in bankruptcy.

“As I understand it, the trustee has received various submissions on interest. This is an ongoing process and the court would have to give approval to the entity which would eventually operate the facility,” he explained.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)