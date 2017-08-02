LIAT Gets Its First Female CEO

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Wednesday August 2, 2017 – The woman who has been acting in the position of chief executive officer of regional airline LIAT has now been appointed to the position.

Julie Reifer-Jones has become the first woman to be CEO of the Antigua-based company, succeeding David Evans who resigned last year.

Chairman of the Board of LIAT, Jean Holder said the Barbadian is undertaking “one of the most challenging assignments in the region”, but said she had acquired the necessary skills throughout her time at the airline.

“Reifer-Jones has served at LIAT in the number two position for some nine years and in that capacity has acted as CEO for extended periods on several occasions. In addition to her familiarity with the people and culture of the region and her intimate knowledge of the company, her financial and academic qualifications should complement the practical experience of the airline industry she has acquired on the job,” he said.

Reifer-Jones, who joined the LIAT team in 2008 as chief financial officer, said she is delighted to be taking up this new challenge and looks forward to delivering an improved level of service from LIAT to the region.

She told Observer Media in Antigua that several initiatives to improve LIAT’s service have been advanced.

“I am looking forward to continuing that work to ensure that we sustain those improvements. Our on-time performance has improved quite a bit, the delays are significantly less and we are really working very hard to try to make sure we deliver a better customer service product,” the new CEO said.

Prior to joining LIAT, Reifer-Jones held several senior finance positions and has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of finance and management.

She is a graduate of The University of the West Indies, a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados.

