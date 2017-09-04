Little Damage Reported After Earthquake Hits Haiti

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Monday September 4, 2017 – One house was reportedly damaged, but there were no injuries or loss of life when a 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Haiti over the weekend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred around 4:14 p.m. local time on Saturday, 11 km south-west of Thomonde and 13 km northeast of Mirebalais, in the Central Plateau department.

Reports out of Haiti indicated that it was felt in at least three departments, including several cities in the West and Artibonite.

The house that was damaged was located in Lascahobas, in the Centre department, roughly one hour east of Mirebalais.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)