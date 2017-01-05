Man Accused of Killing American Missionaries Escapes

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday January 5, 2017 – One of the two men charged with killing two American missionaries in Jamaica last year is on the run.

Dwight Henry reportedly made his escape from the Port Maria Hospital after being taken there from police lock-up for medical attention yesterday afternoon.

Police have not disclosed the details of the escape.

Henry and Andre Thomas were charged in June last year for the murders of Randy Hentzel, 48, and Harold Nichols, 53.

The Americans were found dead in the northeastern parish of St. Mary, where both accused lived.

The missionaries, who were attached to the Pennsylvannia-based Christian charity TEAMS for Medical Missions, had been living in Jamaica for several years.

They had left their homes in St. Mary, on motorcycles, on April 30 to carry out some missionary work in Albion Mountain in the same parish. Hentzel’s body was discovered that afternoon and Nichols’ body was found the following day.

Autopsies confirmed that Hentzel died of a gunshot wound while Nichols was shot and chopped.

