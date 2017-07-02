Man Questioned after Death Suggestions about Trinidad PM’s Family

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Sunday July 2, 2017 – A man who posted on Facebook that someone should rape and kill Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s wife and daughter has been arrested.

Rayad Ryan Mohammed was taken into custody last night, following his post on Friday night.

In what appeared to be a response to the double murder of a 13-year-old boy and his 56-year-old babysitter two days earlier, Mohammed posted on the social media website: “Someone should find ROWLEY daughter and wife and slit their throats n rape them.”

He subsequently removed the offending post and the Trinidad Guardian quoted him as seeking to explain that he meant “that only when someone who is of rank or their family gets that, then maybe they will do something about crime.”

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday morning, Mohammed said he was “truly and deeply regretful about the post that went viral”.

“It was said in anger and I meant no harm or malicious intent to anyone in the Rowley family. I was simply very angry by the state of crime in the country and what appears to be the lack of concern from those in authority,” he said.

However, police are still investigating the matter.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)