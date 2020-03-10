Man Who Escaped Coronavirus Quarantine in Jamaica is Captured

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday March 10, 2020 – A man who left a Coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine centre yesterday evening without authorization has been captured and is back in confinement.

Police say Kemar Bailey was held by a team of officers and personnel from the Ministry of Health around 2 a.m. today, in the Waltham Park area in the southeastern parish of St Andrew. He was with a woman when he was picked up.

The 27-year-old man left the government quarantine facility in Kingston at approximately 7:40 p.m. yesterday.

He had reportedly asked for and was granted permission to collect a bag with personal items from someone at the gate of the facility, but while doing so, he got into a car which sped away.

The authorities immediately began to search for Bailey and advised his friends and relatives not to accommodate him if he turned up at their door, as he was still within the high-risk period.

He had arrived in the island last Saturday. No information was provided about what country he had come from, but people returning from five of the countries where COVID-19 has been reported – China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Iran – are required to spend 14 days in quarantine on arrival in Jamaica.

Meantime, the Ministry of Health is reporting that it is monitoring a patient in isolation after the individual turned up at hospital yesterday with some respiratory symptoms, and checks revealed that they had travelled to a country that has confirmed cases.

It said samples taken from the person have been sent to the National Influenza Centre for testing. The results are expected to be available within 24 hours.

As of yesterday, there were 241 travellers to Jamaica who had visited a country of interest before arriving in the island. Among those, seven are in home quarantine while 23 are in quarantine at government facilities.

The global count of confirmed COVID-19 cases up to yesterday was 109,577. There have been 3,809 deaths.

