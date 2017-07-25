Manhunt on For Inmates who Escaped from Another Guyana Prison

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tuesday July 25, 2017 – Thirteen prisoners escaped from a prison in Guyana between Sunday night and yesterday morning. But seven were back in custody by yesterday evening,

The prisoners had dug a tunnel in their holding area at the Lusignan Prison and disguised it as a makeshift latrine.

They were among hundreds who were being housed at the minimum-security jail in the east of the country after fire destroyed the maximum-security Camp Street Prison in the capital earlier this month, which also resulted in inmates escaping – four of whom are still on the run.

Government has appealed to the public to remain calm and vigilant and to “take all necessary precautions and report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station or outpost.”

“Every effort is being made to catch them,” Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine said lawmen were working on “double quick time” in their search, and patrols and security checks have been intensified, particularly in the East Coast and East Bank Demerara corridors.

Ramjattan said arrangements were being intensified to remove the 86 prisoners remaining in the holding area at Lusignan to a lone brick building at the Camp Street compound which was constructed after the fire. He said the other prisons at New Amsterdam, Timehri and Mazaruni where the other prisoners were transferred are now “saturated”.

The six Lusignan escapees who are still on the run are: Shawn Harris, Paul Goriah, Clive Forde, Kerry Crumwell, Pascal Smith, and Kendell Skeete. The four Georgetown Prison escapees who are still on the run are: Stafrei Alexander, Cobena Stephens, Mark Royden Williams and Uree Varswyk.

