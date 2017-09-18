Maria Now A Category 3 Hurricane

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Monday September 18, 2017 – Maria has quickly intensified to reach major hurricane status. It is now at Category 3 strength and is on track to move through the Leeward Islands late this afternoon or this evening as a dangerous hurricane.

After dumping heavy rains on Barbados as it passed north of the island this morning, Maria is taking aim at Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma, as well as some of those spared the worst from that monster Category 5 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said Hurricane Maria’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 miles per hour, and additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

At 11 a.m., the hurricane was about 60 miles east of Martinique and 95 miles east southeast of Dominica, and moving towards the west northwest at 10 miles per hour.

“On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday,” the NHC said.

“Maria is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane as it moves through the Leeward Islands and the northeastern Caribbean Sea.”

It added that the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, accompanied by large and destructive waves, has increased for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides from heavy rainfall are also expected across the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands.

The full list of watches and warnings are as follows:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* Martinique

* St. Lucia

* US Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua and Barbuda

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Anguilla

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

