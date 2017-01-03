Murders in Jamaica Reach Double Figures Just Days into New Year

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday January 3, 2017 – 2017 is only three days old, but already there have been 11 murders recorded in Jamaica.

And Police Commissioner Dr Carl Williams – who will go on pre-retirement leave in just three days – is scheduled to meet this morning with the heads of the country’s various police divisions.

The deaths were mostly the result of shootings, but they also included stabbings and at least one chopping incident, according to head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communication Unit Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay.

“We will re-deploy strategically and maintain our presence in the areas that we know we need to cover,” she said, as she sought to reassure Jamaicans that police will get on top of the crime situation.

There were 1,350 people murdered in Jamaica last year – a 12 per cent increase over 2015.

