New Top Cop Takes up Crime Fight in The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Tuesday October 31, 2017 – Against the backdrop of 117 murders so far this year in the Bahamas, the country has a new top cop.

Anthony Ferguson, former Deputy Commissioner of Police, formally took up his promotion as Commissioner of Police at a formal ceremony yesterday, when he received the baton from predecessor Ellison Greenslade at police headquarters.

The veteran law enforcer who joined the Royal Bahamas Police Force 37 years ago did not outline a crime strategy but praised his former boss whom he said had laid a good foundation.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis advised Ferguson, a former head of the Homicide Squad of the Central Detective Unit and commander of the Drug Enforcement Unit, to use every “measure to reduce crime and to restore a more peaceful way of life for our people”.

He also reiterated that his government would roll out all the resources necessary to fix the crime problem.

Greenslade, meantime, highly commended his successor, saying the Force was in good hands with Ferguson. His departure comes amid reports that he was pressed into resignation over the dramatic rise in crime.

However, Greenslade insisted yesterday that he was not forced out but was moving on to take up a new appointment as the country’ Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and as a permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization.

“Let me be very forthright in telling you that I was not forced out of the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” he told journalists. “The time has come for me to move on. There is actually no hidden agenda or no stories.”

