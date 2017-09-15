A New Tropical Depression in the Atlantic Expected to Become Tropical Storm Lee

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Friday September 15, 2017 – Forecasters are predicting a tropical depression that formed over the Atlantic last night will become a storm later today, and while current projections show that the system – as well as a tropical wave with development potential – are heading generally toward the Caribbean, it’s still too early to say where either will impact.

In a 11 a.m. advisory today, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said tropical depression 14 was about 430 miles south southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving towards the west northwest over the far eastern Atlantic at 10 miles per hour.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour – four miles per hour less than it would need to be categorized as a tropical storm.

But, said the NHC, “the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today”.

If it does, it will be named Lee, the next name on the list of storms for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

There is also another system closer to the Caribbean that the NHC says has a 90 per cent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days and a 50 per cent chance of reaching there in 48 hours.

The tropical wave, located about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands, is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. And the NHC says “interests in the Lesser Antilles should closely monitor the progress of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph”.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development. A tropical depression is expected to form in two or three days,” it said.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should closely monitor the progress of the wave in the tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #96L pic.twitter.com/iS1VXsneyt — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2017

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)