New Tropical Storm Forms Behind Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA, United States, Tuesday September 5, 2017 – Even as the Leeward Islands prepares for the impact of a dangerous Category 5 Hurricane Irma, the 10th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic season has formed and based on current projections, it could impact that chain of islands as a hurricane as well.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami issued its first advisory on Tropical Storm Jose at 11 a.m., at which time it was about 1,505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west northwest at 13 miles per hour.

“A movement toward the west or west-northwest at a slightly faster rate of forward speed is expected during the next two days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose could become a hurricane by Friday,” the NHC said.

It advised interests in the Leeward Islands to monitor the future progress of Jose.

However, no watches or warnings have been issued as yet.

