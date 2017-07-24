New Head of Bermuda’s Opposition Party Chosen After Former Premier Resigns

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Monday July 24, 2017 – Former Attorney General Patricia Gordon-Pamplin has been chosen as interim leader of the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) which was soundly defeated in last week’s general election.

She replaces former premier Michael Dunkley who stepped down almost immediately after leading his party to a 12-24 loss to the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) in last Tuesday’s vote. His deputy Bob Richards had also quit politics after losing his seat, and Sylvan Richards will fill his place for now.

“I look forward to working with our MPs, party members and the Bermudian community to be a strong Opposition. Our team will hold the new Government to account and ensure they are working in the best interests of all Bermudians,” Gordon-Pamplin said in a statement.

Senators as and a Shadow Cabinet will be announced “in due course”, the statement added.

Premier David Burt, who was sworn in the day after the general election, has already announced his Cabinet.

Burt, who was Shadow Minister of Finance while in Opposition, has taken the responsibility of that ministry now that he leads the government

The others in his Cabinet are: PLP’s deputy leader Walter Roban, Minister of Transport; Kathy Simmons, Attorney-General; Walton Brown, Minister of Home Affairs; Kim Wilson, Minister of Health; David Burch, Minister of Public Works; Wayne Caines, Minister of National Security; Zane DeSilva, Minister of Sport; Diallo Rabain, Minister of Education; Jamahl Simmons, Minister of Tourism; and Lovitta Foggo, Minister of Government Reform.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)