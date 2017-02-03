No Elections Just Yet, Bahamas Prime Minister Says

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Friday February 3, 2017 – There will be no snap elections in The Bahamas, Prime Minister Perry Christie has said in the face of heightened expectation.

“Elections are not in the near future,” he told Parliament this week.

In fact, he served notice that government still had some unfinished business on its agenda.

Responding to concerns raised by the opposition Free National Movement about government’s failure to account for several controversial projects, Christie said his administration was preparing to bring those matters before the House “in the near future.”

The announcement of elections not being called anytime soon appears to be a change of heart on the part of the Prime Minister who was hinting late last year that he was ready to ring the bell.

Not only did he urge party supporters to “get registered now”, but he cautioned that “things will go fast and furious.”

But there has been concern that Bahamians appear not be in an election mood, with voter registration at an all-time low.

The Nassau Guardian reported that only 92,000 voters, around half of anticipated voters, had registered.

