No Inhumane Treatment, Trinidad Health Minister Says After Man Dies Outside Hospital

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Friday June 9, 2017 – Trinidad and Tobago’s Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is seeking to clear the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) of any wrongdoing amid public outrage surrounding the discovery of the lifeless body of a man at the hospital’s entrance, 24 hours after he received medical attention.

The incident captured the public’s attention after a video circulated on social media on Tuesday, showing the man identified as 62-year-old Christopher Phillip writhing in pain on the grass along the pathway leading to the hospital’s Accident & Emergency Department.

The video was recorded by one of the two women who attempted to help the ailing man. One of them told the Trinidad Guardian newspaper that Philip was asked to leave the compound but he could not do so because he was unable to move.

“The gentleman was unable to stand or walk, but he was discharged and they were instructed to remove him,” she said.

Attempts by the women to get help for Phillip also came to naught. One reported that she was told by security that the man was discharged and could not return to the Accident & Emergency Department.

“I was told by the security he couldn’t be taken back inside unless an ambulance brings him, because he was discharged. This is total madness. What is our country coming to?”

The NWRHA has since launched a probe into incident but has strongly denied turning away Phillip.

In a preliminary report to the Senate, Deyalsingh reported that Phillip was treated twice on the same day, but he left of his own volition. He was adamant that it was not a case of inhumane treatment.

“There is no guilt here, no process to be fixed. Protocols were followed and unfortunately something happened in the intervening period between Tuesday evening and Wednesday when he then came back and presented (himself) on the lawn,” the minister said.

“We have no idea what happened in that intervening 12 hours, but all protocols were followed and he received the best of treatment and he disappeared twice after being told to wait.”

According to Deyalsingh, Phillip was brought to the A&E by ambulance on Tuesday.

“His vitals were taken and he was sent for an x-ray. His major complaint was that he was suffering at home and had nobody to take care of him. He received the x-ray results at 2:30 pm,” he said.

Deyalsingh said Phillip was then medically discharged but ordered not to leave the A&E, but he then disappeared.

Later in the day, around 3 p.m., he was located by a guard who returned to him to the A&E Department.

Deyalsingh said: “At 5:16 p.m. that same Tuesday…he was put in a wheelchair to be taken to an examination cubicle. Mr Phillip then disappeared for the second time in the same day. The assumption was then he discharged himself against medical advice, which as a patient in T&T you are entitled to do.”

He however assured that investigations are continuing and every effort was being made to find Phillip’s family.

