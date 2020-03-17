Non-Essential Workers in Jamaica To Do Their Jobs At Home As Coronavirus Cases in the Island Increase

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced new restrictions to contain the risk of transmission of COVID-19 which has so far infected 12 people in the island.

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday March 17, 2020 – From tomorrow, all non-essential employees across government and the private sector will be required to work from home for seven days.

The measure announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness is among new restrictions to contain the risk of transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has so far infected 12 people in the island.

Describing non-essential work as “that which can be done outside of the traditional office setting”, Holness said that he will be instructing Permanent Secretaries within the various ministries, departments and agencies to “look at their operations and to determine where those non-essential work are”.

“And to be clear, this is not sending people home to do nothing, because I know that some people are looking for a holiday. We have not declared a public holiday; what we are saying is, let us move some of the work to the home,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government was not shutting down the economy.

The other restrictions, which also take effect tomorrow, include a reduction in hospital visits to one-person per day, per patient, and a scaling down of outpatient clinics.

In addition, bars, nightclubs and places of entertainment must be closed.

Prime Minister Holness said that supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, takeout restaurants, corner shops and the food market would be allowed to remain open.

However, he noted that no more than 20 persons should be found assembling at any one of those places and persons using these facilities should always maintain social distancing and practise sanitizing and washing of hands.

As it relates to the food market, the Prime Minister said those will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. He said, further, that funerals and weddings should be limited to a group of no more than 20 persons.

As for public passenger vehicles, the Prime Minister said the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and Montego Bay Metro buses will now be required to carry only seated passengers, while the taxis will be required to transport one less passenger than what they are licensed to carry. The restrictions will be reviewed after five days.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)