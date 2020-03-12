Now Cuba Confirms Coronavirus; Italian Tourists Test Positive

CARACAS, Cuba, Thursday March 12, 2020 – Cuba has joined the list of Caribbean countries with confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Public Health Ministry there said yesterday that three Italians have tested positive.

Another Italian who was travelling with them tested negative.

The four tourists had been staying at a hostel in the southern town of Trinidad after arriving in the capital on Monday.

They were taken to the hospital the following day with respiratory symptoms and yesterday three of them were found to be infected.

In the Caribbean, the number of countries reporting cases of COVID-19 are slowly increasing.

The first cases were recorded in the Dominican Republic, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy less than two weeks ago.

Earlier this week, Jamaica confirmed two, Guyana recorded one – which resulted in the first death from the virus in the Caribbean – and St Vincent and the Grenadines reported it had its first case.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)