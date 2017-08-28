One of Two Systems in the Atlantic Could Become Tropical Storm Irma

FLORIDA, United States, Monday August 28, 2017 – Forecasters are monitoring two systems on different sides of the Atlantic which both have the potential to develop.

The one which could possibly become Tropical Storm Irma, however, poses no threat to the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami says an Air Force plane will investigate potential tropical cyclone number 10, which could strengthen into a storm either later today or tomorrow. That system, located off the southeast US coast, is expected to move over or near the coast of South Carolina today and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks tomorrow.

“Although the disturbance has not shown any significant increase in organization today, conditions still favour the system becoming a tropical storm later today or Tuesday,” the NHC said.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave and associated low pressure area located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and the NHC says environmental conditions are conducive for development.

“A tropical depression could form in two or three days over the eastern Atlantic. The low is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next several days,” it added.

