Oral Sex Blamed For Spread of “Unstoppable” Gonorrhoea

GENEVA, Switzerland, Monday July 10, 2017 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that oral sex is producing dangerous gonorrhoea and a decline in condom use is helping it to spread.

The international health body says that the sexually transmitted infection (STI) is becoming antibiotic-resistant, making it much harder, or impossible, to treat.

With few new drugs on the horizon, experts say the situation is “fairly grim.”

Around 78 million people contract gonorrhoea annually, and it can cause infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, and can be passed on to a foetus during pregnancy.

Caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoea, the STI is spread by unprotected oral, vaginal, and anal sex.

Symptoms can include a thick green or yellow discharge from sexual organs, pain when urinating and bleeding in women between menstrual periods.

The WHO analysed data from 77 countries which confirmed that gonorrhoea’s resistance to antibiotics was widespread.

The organisation’s Dr Teodora Wi said there had been cases in Japan, France and Spain where the infection was completely untreatable.

“Gonorrhoea is a very smart bug, every time you introduce a new class of antibiotics to treat gonorrhoea, the bug becomes resistant,” Dr Wi said.

Worse, the majority of gonorrhoea infections are in poor countries where resistance is harder to detect.

“These cases may just be the tip of the iceberg,” added Wi.

Gonorrhoea can infect the genitals, rectum and throat, but it is the last that is most concerning health officials.

According to Dr Wi, antibiotics could lead to bacteria in the back of the throat, including relatives of gonorrhoea, developing resistance.

“When you use antibiotics to treat infections like a normal sore throat, this mixes with the Neisseria species in your throat and this results in resistance,” she explained.

And thrusting gonorrhoea bacteria into this environment through oral sex can lead to super-gonorrhoea.

The WHO is calling on countries to monitor the spread of resistant gonorrhoea and to invest in new drugs.

Ultimately, vaccines will be needed to stop gonorrhoea, the WHO said.

